Alliance Air's ATR plane flies without engine cover from Mumbai to Bhuj, DGCA starts probe into incident

An Alliance Air flight from Mumbai to Bhuj, carrying 70 passengers, flew without engine cover that was later retrieved from the runway at the city airport on Wednesday, prompting aviation regulator DGCA to start a probe into the incident, according to an official.

The ATR aircraft landed safely at Bhuj in Gujarat.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning and was brought to the notice of airport authorities by a Mumbai Air Traffic Controller (ATC). Subsequently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) started an investigation into the incident. "Mumbai ATC informed the airport that Alliance Air ATR aircraft, operating flight 91-625 (Mumbai-Bhuj) took off without the left engine cowling (cover)," the official said.

Later, the airline's engineering team reached the site and retrieved the engine cover from the runway.

Flying without engine cowling may have an aerodynamic effect leading to marginal deterioration in the aircraft's performance, the official said.

Besides, it could have an impact on engine components as well because of the exposure to the airflow, the official said, adding that, however, in this case, the aircraft landed safely at the destination. According to the official, no one has been grounded so far but appropriate action will be taken after DGCA receives the preliminary report, the official added.

Check out the latest videos from DH: