Alliance with JD(U) imaginary: Tejashwi Yadav

Alliance with JD(U) imaginary: Tejashwi Yadav

Meanwhile, the Nitish Kumar government has announced an all-party meeting to discuss this issue in the state capital on June 1

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • May 27 2022, 16:10 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 16:10 ist
Tejashwi Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid speculation that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is attempting to forge an alliance with Janata Dal (United), Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly has said that forming a government with Nitish Kumar in Bihar "was just an imagination" and there was no truth in it.

After returning from London on Thursday evening, when Tejashwi was asked about forming a government with Nitish Kumar, he said: "All these things are imaginary. I don't see anything to reunite again to form a political alliance for the formation of the government in Bihar."

He further said: "Caste-based census was my initiative. I had written a letter to the chief minister to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year."

Meanwhile, the Nitish Kumar government has announced an all-party meeting to discuss this issue in the state capital on June 1. The state government has fixed the venue for the meeting at 4, Desh Ratna Marg in Patna.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rashtriya Janata Dal
Janata Dal (United)
Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar
Nitish Kumar

What's Brewing

MP's Khandwa witnesses tribal exodus amid unemployment

MP's Khandwa witnesses tribal exodus amid unemployment

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

Creating a taekwondo revolution

Creating a taekwondo revolution

'Tranquil' Rajat Patidar makes a loud noise

'Tranquil' Rajat Patidar makes a loud noise

Why people go to Angkor Wat, not Hampi

Why people go to Angkor Wat, not Hampi

Break the vicious cycle of stress and psoriasis

Break the vicious cycle of stress and psoriasis

Who is protected against monkeypox?

Who is protected against monkeypox?

 