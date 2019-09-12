AMU: Complaint against demand for ban on burqa

A group of AMU students has complained to the local administration after some right-wing leaders allegedly asked a college here to ban burqas and skull caps.

In a memorandum handed over to the chief proctor of Dharm Samaj Degree College on Wednesday, right-wing student leader Amit Goswami and others warned that if the college authorities failed to take steps in this regard within next 72 hours, they would launch a drive among students for wearing saffron outfits while attending classes.

They said the practice encouraged divisiveness and was a gross violation of the official dress code of the college.

Meanwhile reacting to it, a group of students at Aligarh Muslim University on Thursday handed over a memorandum to the additional city magistrate, seeking action against the right-wing leaders.

They termed the demand for a ban "a step for spreading religious discord".

They said the veil and skull cap was part of their "cultural identity" and should not be viewed merely as a "religious symbol".