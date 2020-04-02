Another coronavirus patient dies in Rajasthan

Another man dies due to coronavirus in Rajasthan; Toll in state now at 3

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 02 2020, 13:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 13:48 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

A man from Rajasthan's Alwar district, who had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the state-run SMS hospital here, died on Thursday, an official said.

"One person, who had tested positive and was from Alwar, has died," Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Follow live updates of coronavirus here

He had also suffered a brain stroke in the past, Singh said.

Further details are awaited. 

This is the third coronavirus death in Rajasthan. Earlier two persons suffering from coronavirus had died in Bhilwara district but officials have maintained that they were suffering from other health issues also.

Rajasthan
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
