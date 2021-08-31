Armaan Kohli drug case: NCB nabs four more

Armaan Kohli drug case: NCB nabs four more

Following Kohli's arrest on Sunday, the NCB's Mumbai zonal unit conducted a series of raids in various parts of the city

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 31 2021, 21:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 21:22 ist
Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli. Credit: Twitter/@armaankohli

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested four more persons, including two Nigerian drug peddlers, in connection with the alleged drugs case involving Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli, an official said on Tuesday.

Following Kohli's arrest on Sunday, the NCB's Mumbai zonal unit conducted a series of raids in various parts of the city, he said. The raids began on late Sunday night at Juhu Gully in western suburbs during which the NCB team seized mephedrone and apprehended Mohammed Ajaz Sayyed alias Chiya Bhai, he said.

Based on the information provided by him, one Imran Ansari was arrested on Monday for alleged role in purchasing drugs, the official said. Subsequently, Nigerian national Uba Chinoso Wizdom was held with mephedrone in Nallasopara in neighbouring Palghar district late Monday night. Wizdom was suspected to be the main supplier of mephedrone in this case, the official said.

Nwachiyaso Israel Nwachukwu alias Sam, another Nigerian, was arrested from the Arey Colony area here on early Tuesday morning and mephedrone and cocaine were seized from his possession, the official added. Sam attacked NCB sleuths, injuring one of the officials, he claimed. Sam had been living in Mumbai for the last five years and is suspected to have links with international cartels as the cocaine seized in the case apparently originated in South America, the official said.

The Central agency has thus arrested six persons including Kohli in the case so far. Kohli, who had featured in several Bollywood films and also a TV reality show, was arrested on Sunday after cocaine was allegedly seized from his house in suburban Andheri. In a separate operation, the NCB seized mephedrone and ecstasy from another Nigerian national, Sunday Okeki alias Sunny, in Nallasopara, on Tuesday, the official said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

NCB
Armaan Kohli
India News
Drugs

Related videos

What's Brewing

World's highest motorable road inaugurated in Ladakh

World's highest motorable road inaugurated in Ladakh

What is the cost of the longest Afghanistan war?

What is the cost of the longest Afghanistan war?

Chand Nawab puts 'Karachi Se' video up for sale as NFT

Chand Nawab puts 'Karachi Se' video up for sale as NFT

Video of Afghan singing about homeland goes viral

Video of Afghan singing about homeland goes viral

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

 