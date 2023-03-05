Arvind Kejriwal backs Sibal's non-electoral platform 'Insaaf'

Kejriwal backs Sibal's non-electoral platform 'Insaaf'

Kejriwal's relationship with Sibal has come full circle as he had described the senior lawyer in 2014 as 'one of India's most corrupt'

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 05 2023, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2023, 15:55 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday became one of the first Opposition politicians to come out in support of senior MP Kapil Sibal's non-electoral political platform 'Insaaf' to fight the injustice “prevailing” under Modi government and bring Opposition parties on a single platform.

Kejriwal tweeted his support in response to Sibal's post, "This is a very important initiative of Kapil Sibal Sahib. I appeal to everyone to join this and we will fight injustice together." 

The Delhi Chief Minister’s relationship with Sibal has come full circle as he had in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections described the senior lawyer, then a Minister in the UPA government, “one of India’s most corrupt”. Sibal had then challenged Kejriwal to prove his allegation.

Also read | Kapil Sibal launches 'Insaaf' website to help citizens fight 'injustice'

Interestingly, Kejriwal last year suggested Sibal as Opposition’s joint candidate for Presidential polls but other Opposition parties were not enthused with the senior lawyer’s prospects.

Sibal, who left Congress last year after publicly asking the Gandhi family to step aside from party leadership, had on Saturday launched his platform and a website to fight "injustice" prevailing in the country under the BJP-led government with an open invite to all, including Opposition leaders, to join him in the struggle for preserving Constitutional values.

He also said he wanted Congress also to join the initiative while making it clear he was not forming a party but initiating a people's movement.

The former Congress leader, who later won a Rajya Sabha seat as an independent with the support of the Samajwadi Party, had also got the support of Shiv Sena (Thackeray) head Uddhav Thackeray's support with the latter saying that Sibal's platform is very important to save democracy and judiciary and all those who have faith in democracy should support him. 

Arvind Kejriwal
India News
Delhi
Kapil Sibal

