Aryan Khan video calls SRK, Gauri from Mumbai jail

Aryan Khan spoke with his father Shah Rukh Khan and mother Gauri Khan via video call from inside Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, jail officials told ANI.
Mumbai Special court has reserved order for October 20 on his bail application in the high-profile drugs-on-cruise case.
— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021
