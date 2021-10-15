Aryan Khan video calls SRK, Gauri from Mumbai jail

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 15 2021, 12:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2021, 12:35 ist
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Aryan Khan spoke with his father Shah Rukh Khan and mother Gauri Khan via video call from inside Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, jail officials told ANI.

Mumbai Special court has reserved order for October 20 on his bail application in the high-profile drugs-on-cruise case.

More to follow...

Aryan Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Entertainment News

