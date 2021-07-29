A year of NEP: Pradhan calls for affordable education

As NEP completes a year, Pradhan calls for making education affordable, accessible

The NEP replaced the National Policy on Education framed in 1986

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 29 2021, 11:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2021, 11:20 ist
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Thursday called for reiterating the resolve to make education holistic, affordable, accessible and equitable.

As the new National Education Policy (NEP) completes one year Thursday, Pradhan tweeted, "On 1 year of NEP2020, let us reiterate our resolve to make education holistic, affordable, accessible and equitable. Let us work together to realise the aspirations of a 21st-century #AatmanirbharBharat and to make India a vibrant knowledge economy.

"A year ago, on this day under the leadership of Hon PM @narendramodi, NEP2020– a visionary education policy of the 21st-century was launched with the aim to bring out the capabilities of each student, universalise education, build capacities and transform the learning landscape," he said, sending out a series of tweets.

The NEP replaced the National Policy on Education framed in 1986.

It is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

"Today, on the completion of 1 year of transformative reforms under the NEP, PM @narendramodiji will launch multiple initiatives that will prove to be a significant milestone in realising several goals envisaged under the New Education Policy and guide us through his address," Pradhan added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Education
India News
Dharmendra Pradhan
National education policy

Related videos

What's Brewing

How cities around the world are uprooting urban jungles

How cities around the world are uprooting urban jungles

Netflix is set to roll out games to stream, here's why

Netflix is set to roll out games to stream, here's why

How to reclaim your old ways post-Covid

How to reclaim your old ways post-Covid

Pandemic takes toll on athletes' mental health at Tokyo

Pandemic takes toll on athletes' mental health at Tokyo

Why is the Assam-Mizoram dispute getting out of hand?

Why is the Assam-Mizoram dispute getting out of hand?

DH Toon | 'Even one day is a long time in politics!'

DH Toon | 'Even one day is a long time in politics!'

How the Olympics captures athletic performances

How the Olympics captures athletic performances

Did you know? Stars too have their 'mid-life crisis'

Did you know? Stars too have their 'mid-life crisis'

Sponge structures may be Earth's oldest animal life

Sponge structures may be Earth's oldest animal life

 