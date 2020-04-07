Ashok Gehlot flaunts Bhilwara Model to contain COVID-19 spread

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday pitched the ‘Bhilwara Model’ of “ruthless containment” as a blueprint to arrest the spread of COVID-19 across the country.

Addressing the media through video conferencing, Gehlot recounted how the healthcare workers fanned out across Bhilwara district, checking for COVID-19 cases in each and every household after the outbreak of the virus was reported in the textile city.

“We sealed the borders the day we got to know about the case of the doctor being positive with the virus in Bhilwara and it is becoming a learning ground after the commendable efforts,” the chief minister said

Gehlot said the state authorities carried out aggressive surveillance and nearly five crore out of the 7.5 crore population of the state were screened and imposed curfew at 34 places to ensure containment of the disease.

“Ruthless containment is the key to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the chief minister said pitching the Bhilwara model for replication in other COVID-19 hotspots across the country.

Spelling out the proactive approach of the government, he said a two km area around a COVID-19 positive case is sealed to carry out checks for spread of the infection – a move that has reaped dividends for the state.

Gehlot said the state swung into action on March 18 by imposing prohibitory orders through out the state and reached out to community leaders to ensure social distancing norms were followed across temples, mosques and gurdwaras.

He said to ensure that pensioners, daily wagers do not feel the pinch during the lockdown, the state government has ensured advance payouts and also helped the underprivileged by supplying enough foodgrains and pulses.

Gehlot called for a cautious approach in lifting the lockdown, since a relaxation in the restrictions could undo whatever good has been achieved in arresting the spread of the virus.

“The lockdown has caused a lot of trouble to the people. Industries are shut. The economic impact of this is unfathomable. But it is important to save lives,” Gehlot said.