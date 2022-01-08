Assembly Elections 2022: Full list of Covid-19 protocols

The Election Commission on Saturday declared the schedule for the polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra said Election Commission seeks to conduct 'Covid-safe' elections. He said that the ECI held meetings with Union Health Secretary and Home Secretary, experts, and health secretaries of states. After taking into account their views and ground situation, the ECI decided to announce polls with safety norms in place, Chandra said.

"We aim to conduct Covid-safe elections in five states with maximum voter participation with extensive preparations," Chandra said.

To prevent the spread of Covid-19, the election body has laid down protocols to hold polls in these states. Let's take a look at the key measures that have been put in place:

1. All polling stations will be equipped with Covid-mitigation facilities including sanitisers and masks.

2. The number of booths has been increased.

3. There will be 2,15,368 polling stations this time, 30,330 or 16 per cent more polling stations compared to 2017 polls as the number of voters in a polling stations has been brought down to 1,250 from 1,500.

4. Candidates contesting polls will be given an option to file nomination online.

5. All polling officials will receive precautionary doses of Covid-19 vaccine. "All election officials will be treated as frontline workers," Chandra said.

6. All polling stations will be located in the ground floor.

7. The polling time has been increased by one hour.

8. No padyatras, rallies, roadshows, vehicle rallies of political parties will be allowed till January 15. The EC will take a call on holding physical rallies after January 15.

9. No victory procession will be allowed after the announcement of the results.

10. There will a campaign curfew between 8 pm to 8 am throughout the election process.

Elections will be held for 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, 117 in Punjab, 70 in Uttarakhand 60 in Manipur and 40 in Goa.