Atlas Cycles: Enabling humble beginnings, from children to milkmen

Akash Sriram
Akash Sriram, DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 04 2020, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 15:48 ist

Trring trring...our milkman used to sound a bicycle bell early in the morning with two metal milk cans on either side of the rear wheel, signalling my mother to venture out of the house at dawn with a stainless steel utensil to collect our milk for the day. 

He used to ride an Atlas Roadster bicycle. I did not know it was called the Roadster till now, when I asked my mother what kind of a bicycle it was, I was told that it might be an “Atlas”. The brand was synonymous with inexpensive bicycles and made the popular U-shaped handlebar popular. Unfortunately, these bicycles were too tall for seven-year-old me and hence, I never got to try the oddly-shaped handlebars and the very simplistic diamond tube frame.

Over time, I started to recognise these Atlases on the streets of the then Bangalore and was intrigued about the entire concept of cycling. Now, all I wanted to do was to learn to ride a two-wheeled bicycle. Seeing men and women ride these, trying hard to push down on the pedals and pull flimsy, strange-looking brake levers, forced me to ask my parents for a bicycle. My mother and uncle took me to a store later and got me a small-sized MTB bicycle, a brand under the Altas Cycles company.

Also read: On World Bicycle Day, Atlas Cycles shuts shop

At first I was forced to ride with trainer wheels on, but I was tired of looking like a little kid and wanted to ride on two-wheels, like a “big boy”. My cousin came to the rescue to make me feel just that, a “big boy”.

Once my trainer wheels were removed, he asked me to mount my bicycle and sat on the tube-frame carrier and asked to pedal while he balanced the MTB machine. This went on for an hour or so on the traffic-free road right outside our house. He reassured that he will not dismount the cycle at all, and he kept his promise, well for a while at least.

We used to ride till the temple at the end of the street and ride back to our house and I did fall a couple of times and told him I couldn’t do it. After sometime, as dusk approached, he decided it was time I learnt the ropes. My cousin got onto the cycle near our house, halfway between the temple and our house. I wanted to confirm that he was there behind me because it felt weird for some reason, I asked "Anna, are you there?”. There was complete silence except the sound of the chain moving, I rode till the temple and searched for anna but he was in the distance near our house. I was shocked and completely scared, I wondered how I would get back. Mustering up some courage and I hopped on with some difficulty and rode back home on two-wheels.

A few months later, my milkman graduated from an Atlas bicycle to a moped and then to a scooter, years later, to a van, I was told.

Atlas Cycles has been responsible for the humble beginnings of many. Unfortunately, I’ve not yet had the opportunity to try the oddly-shaped handlebar and brake levers or the simple diamond frame and may not be able to, for the company, Atlas Cycles has shut down.

Atlas
World Cycle Day
Milkman
children
bicycles

