'Those against free healthcare, education are traitors'

Atmosphere being created against free education, free treatment at govt hospitals: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal demanded free education, healthcare, 300 units of electricity and an 'unemployment allowance' from Centre

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 08 2022, 17:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 17:11 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday claimed an atmosphere is being created against free government welfare services by terming them freebies, rather than planning to strengthen them in the 75th year of independence.

During an online briefing, Kejriwal demanded the Centre provide free good education, healthcare, 300 units of electricity to every household and offer an 'unemployment allowance'.

"There are some people who call the provision of free education, free treatment by government facilities as 'rewadi' or 'freebies'. An atmosphere is being created in the country against provisions of free education at government schools and free treatment at government hospitals.

"We are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the country's independence and we should be planning on strengthening such facilities but we are creating an atmosphere against them" he alleged.

He said those who oppose such things, should be called "traitors".

"These people waived off the loans of Rs 10 lakh crore of their friends. Such people should be billed as traitors and investigation carried out against them," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last month cautioned people against what he called a "revadi culture" of offering freebies for votes and said this was "very dangerous" for the development of the country.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arvind Kejriwal
India News
Delhi
Unemployment

What's Brewing

US accounts for over 15% of Taiwan's exports

US accounts for over 15% of Taiwan's exports

Volunteers make unique rakhis that will sprout to life!

Volunteers make unique rakhis that will sprout to life!

Bulldozer action against Shrikant Tyagi's encroachment

Bulldozer action against Shrikant Tyagi's encroachment

Gajapayana 2022: Dasara jumbos kick start their journey

Gajapayana 2022: Dasara jumbos kick start their journey

This village was independent 5 yrs before Aug 15, 1947

This village was independent 5 yrs before Aug 15, 1947

'Ordinary hardware' matches Google's quantum computer

'Ordinary hardware' matches Google's quantum computer

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

 