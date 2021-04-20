Avoid all travel to India, says US CDC amid rise in Covid-19 cases

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised people to avoid any travel to India amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, news agency ANI reported. It said that even fully vaccinated individuals may be at risk for getting and spreading coronavirus variants. If necessary, only fully vaccinated individuals should travel to India, it said.

Amid a surge in COVID cases (in India), travellers should avoid all travel to India. Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting & spreading variants and should avoid all travel to India. If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel: CDC, USA pic.twitter.com/VrLK4hpZRA — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021