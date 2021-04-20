Avoid all travel to India, says US CDC

Avoid all travel to India, says US CDC amid rise in Covid-19 cases

DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 20 2021, 08:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 08:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised people to avoid any travel to India amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, news agency ANI reported. It said that even fully vaccinated individuals may be at risk for getting and spreading coronavirus variants. If necessary, only fully vaccinated individuals should travel to India, it said. 

