Ayodhya review plea of no help to Muslims: K K Muhammed

PTI, Nagpur,
  • Nov 18 2019, 10:59am ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2019, 16:41pm ist
Archaeologist K K Muhammed, who was part of the team which carried out excavation at the site of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, said, "They are trying to file a review petition, but it will not be beneficial." Photo/Facebook (kkmohdkk)

Archaeologist K K Muhammed said here on Sunday that filing a review petition against the Supreme Court judgment in the Ayodhya case would not benefit the Muslim community.

Muhammed, who was part of the team which carried out excavation at the site of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, was delivering a lecture on 'Indian temples: Research and Archaeological Findings' here.

Earlier during the day, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board favored seeking a review of the Supreme Court's judgment which allowed the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Commenting on it, Muhammed said, "They are trying to file a review petition, but it will not be beneficial."

