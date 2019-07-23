Baby's day out: Modi picture with baby goes viral

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 23 2019, 20:46pm ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2019, 20:58pm ist
Far from the political turmoil in the country, Narendra Modi's official Instagram account had a lighter hue when it posted pictures of him gleefully playing with a baby inside the parliament on Tuesday.  The picture quickly went viral on the social networking site, garnering more than two million likes in five hours.  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While people kept guessing who the baby was, it was later revealed that she was the grand-daughter of BJP MP Satyanarayan Jatiya.  

At 25.3 million Instagram followers, Modi is one of the most followed leaders on the site. 

 

