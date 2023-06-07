Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik arrive at Anurag Thakur's residence hours after talks invite

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik have arrived at the residence of Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in Delhi, according to news agency ANI.

This comes after Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, in a late-night tweet, invited wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for talks on their issues.

Also Read — Have not withdrawn support to wrestlers: Rakesh Tikait

The wrestlers have been agitating against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP, and demanding his arrest. Some women wrestlers have accused him of sexually harassing them, charges he has denied.

Earlier, the Delhi Police recorded the statements of Singh's associates and those working at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda as part of the investigation, officials said.

They also said a minor complainant whose statement was the basis of a case registered against Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has recorded a fresh statement under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 164.

(With inputs from PTI)