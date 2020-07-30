WB's ban on flights from 6 states extended till Aug 15

Ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from 6 cities extended till Aug 15

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 30 2020, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 21:55 ist

The ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from six cities -- all Covid-19 hotspots -- has been extended till August 15, amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the state, airport sources here said on Thursday.

"The restriction on arriving flights to #KolkataAirport from 6 cities viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad has been extended up to 15th August 2020," the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport tweeted.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Earlier, the airport had said that no passenger flight would be arriving in Kolkata from these cities till July 31.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
air travel
Airlines
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

 