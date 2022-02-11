Bar body writes to PM seeking students wear uniforms

Bar body writes to PM seeking students wear school uniforms across country

All India Bar Association claimed that “anti social elements” were trying to spoil secular values in educational institutions

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 11 2022, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 21:58 ist
PM Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

A bar body has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that students across the country wear school uniforms and not hijab or burqa as it is not permitted in "general secular institutions".

All India Bar Association claimed that “anti social elements” were trying to spoil secular values in educational institutions by misguiding Muslim students to wear Niqab, Hijab, Burqa etc. in place of prescribed “secular dress code” of the educational institutions.

The letter said that the management of religious educational institutions were empowered to run their institutes as per the tenets of their religion.

Also Read | Hijab controversy reaches UP, Opposition parties smell 'conspiracy' 

“The management of Madarsas, therefore can prescribe any religious dress code for the students, including Hijab and Niqab,” association's chairman Adish C Aggarwala said.

He added that “Niqab and Hijab are permitted in Muslim Madarsas and not in general secular educational institutions.”

It claimed that the citizens of India are entitled to have the right to follow their religious practices in their religious places and not in the secular places where a dress code is prescribed.

“In these circumstances, we call upon the central government and state governments to ensure that all students, irrespective of any religion, wear the school uniform, in order to uphold secular values in India as India is a secular country,” the letter said.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bar Association
Narendra Modi
School uniforms
Hijab row
India News
Bar Council of India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ghost village in Spain as drought empties reservoir

Ghost village in Spain as drought empties reservoir

Rahul, Axar ruled out of T20 series against West Indies

Rahul, Axar ruled out of T20 series against West Indies

Raped and strangled, woman lay unconscious for 6 days

Raped and strangled, woman lay unconscious for 6 days

Stylish new sneakers to watch out for in 2022

Stylish new sneakers to watch out for in 2022

What are asteroids made of? A sample tells us

What are asteroids made of? A sample tells us

What's next for TikTok's music industry revolution?

What's next for TikTok's music industry revolution?

 