BBC defends documentary on PM Modi after criticism

'The documentary was rigorously researched according to highest editorial standards,' the BBC said in a statement

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 19 2023, 19:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 19:16 ist
'A wide range of voices, witnesses and experts were approached, and we have featured a range of opinions.' Credit: PTI Photo

The BBC said its documentary on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "rigorously researched", responding to criticism from the Indian foreign ministry which had earlier called it propaganda.

"The documentary was rigorously researched according to highest editorial standards," the BBC said in a statement.

Also Read | MEA says BBC documentary on PM Modi is 'propaganda'

"A wide range of voices, witnesses and experts were approached, and we have featured a range of opinions – this includes responses from people in the BJP. We offered the Indian Government a right to reply to the matters raised in the series – it declined to respond.”

