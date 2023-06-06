BCI signs MoU with Bar Council of England and Wales for exchange of students, lawyers for training 

Bar Council of India has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Bar Council of England and Wales and Law Society of England and Wales for an exchange programme of lawyers and students for training and learning about each other's jurisdiction.

The regulatory body also informed the necessary changes will be made in the regulations very soon to allow the registration of foreign lawyers and law firms.

In a "historic" meeting held at London in the meeting Hall of Law Society of England and Wales, the MoU was signed on June 5, 2023, by the Chairman of Bar Council of India, the President of Bar Council of England and Wales as well as President of Law Society of England and Wales.

Under the MoU, the BCI has been authorised to recommend some young Lawyers to the Law Society and to the Bar Council of England and Wales to provide opportunities of training and learning in international law firms, good law offices and in English law courts.

However, the Lawyers recommended by the Bar Council of India would have no right to practice in UK in terms of the MOU, a statement said.

"The purpose is to only facilitate an opportunity of learning and gaining experience in both jurisdictions. In a similar manner, selected law students will be recommended by BCI for undergoing internships to the Bar bodies of UK," it said.

The MoU further provided for extending training facilities to the solicitors Barristers of England and Wales. Such trainee solicitors and barristers would not be allowed to practice in any form in India under the terms of the MOU and the 90 days programme would.be confined to training and learning only, it said.

BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra has said that this MoU will go a long way in fostering the exchange of legal acumen skill, training, ideas between the legal fraternity of both countries and Indian lawyers will be benefitted.

They will gain expertise in the field of International Arbitrations, and get opportunities to attend offices of reputed International Law Firms and Offices of renowned Solicitors and Barristers, he said.

BCI will sponsor/recommend only selected meritorious, deserving advocates who normally are unable to afford to avail such avenues, Mishra added.