Bengali actor Aparajita Adhya tests Covid-19 positive

Bengali film and television actor Aparajita Adhya tested positive for Covid-19 and she has been advised home isolation, a health department official said on Wednesday.

Some of Adhya's family members have also tested positive for the contagion, he said.

"Aparija and the members of her family who have contracted the virus are stable. They are in home isolation now," the official said.

The actress was not keeping well for the last few days, he added.