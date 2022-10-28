B'luru-bound IndiGo plane declares emergency at Delhi

Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane declares emergency at Delhi airport

There were more than 180 people on board, the source said

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 28 2022, 23:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2022, 23:32 ist

A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane on Friday suspected fire in one of the engines at the time of taxiing at the Delhi airport, according to a source.

The A320 aircraft was taxiing and emergency was declared due to suspected fire in one of the engines.

The aircraft had to return to the bay.

