Bengaluru Rains Live: CM Bommai blames 'maladministration by Cong' for waterlogging

The situation in several parts of rain battered Bengaluru, by and large continued to remain the same on Tuesday, with streets waterlogged, houses and vehicles partially inundated, as torrential downpour lashed the capital city on September 5 night. Using boats and tractors to cross the streets submerged in water by office goers and school children was a common sight this morning in several parts of the city like Yemalur, Rainbow Drive layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, Marathahalli among several others. Stay tuned for updates.