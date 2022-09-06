Bengaluru Rains Live: CM Bommai blames 'maladministration by Cong' for waterlogging

The situation in several parts of rain battered Bengaluru, by and large continued to remain the same on Tuesday, with streets waterlogged, houses and vehicles partially inundated, as torrential downpour lashed the capital city on September 5 night. Using boats and tractors to cross the streets submerged in water by office goers and school children was a common sight this morning in several parts of the city like Yemalur, Rainbow Drive layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, Marathahalli among several others. Stay tuned for updates.
Roads in Bengaluru remain inundated after heavy rainfall
Bommai blames Congress 'maladministration' for Bengaluru rain woes
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the previous Congress governments' 'maladministration' andunprecedented rainsin the capital city for the deluge. He said, despite all odds, his government has taken it up as a challenge to restore the rain battered city, and make sure that such things don't recur in the future.
Flooded roads in Yamalur
Waterlogging in Bengaluru happened because of maladministration of previous Congress government: CM Bommai
Karnataka, esp Bengaluru, has received unprecedented rain. Entire Bengaluru isn't in problem.We have taken it as a challenge. Our officers, engineers, workers & SDRF team are working 24/7. We have cleared a lot of encroachments and we are going to continue to clear them. Secondly, we are putting sluice gates to the tanks. So, that we can manage them better, saysKarnataka CMBasavaraj Bommai.
A social media outpouring on Bengaluru rains
Tweeple don't mince words. When an overnight downpour led to a deluge like situation in the country's IT hub, Twitterati did not hold itself back and fired from all cylinders.
From plain angst to quirky sarcasm or questioning the authorities, many Twitter users were at their creative best, some quipping "Bengaluru is Venice now" while some others rued the eroding green cover leading to new civic challenges.
Water logging, following heavy rainfall, in different parts of Bengaluru continues to cause traffic snarls
Karnataka minister says New York would be like Bengaluru if it rained equally
Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr KSudhakar said on Tuesday that any city in the world would have faced a similar crisis as Bengaluru did if it received the same amount of heavyrainas it received here.
Referring to the collapse of infrastructure and many residential areas inundated affecting the normal life in many parts of Bengaluru, especially in areas considered as IT hubs, Sudhakar stated that it was true that Bengaluru city was disturbed by heavyrain.
Three Central teams to asses flood damage in Karnataka
Three Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) are scheduled to visit Karnataka from September 7 to 9 to assess the extent of damage suffered in the state due to floods in the months of July and August.
The IMCTs will be led by Ashish Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs. Its members include Dr K Manoharan, Director, Ministry of Agriculture and Ashok Kumar from Ministry of Jal Shakti.
With rain sinking roads in Bengaluru, techies cram into BMTC buses
Once the lifeline of IT employees commuting to Outer Ring Road (ORR), BMTC buses had lost out to cab aggregators in the recent years.
However, as overnight rains dumped gallons of water on city roads, techies crammed into buses on the route despite most of them, including the air-conditioned ones, crawling through the floods.
Several flights delayed after heavy rains and due to bad weather conditions in Karnataka.
Massive water logging and traffic jam at the outer ring road of Marathahalli-Silk Board road in Bengaluru
Woman electrocuted to death in Bengaluru amid heavy rains
Heavy downpour in the city has claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman.The woman allegedly touched an electric pole while crossing the flooded road in Siddapura on Monday night. She succumbed to injuries.
Heavy rainfall hits Bengaluru
Two killed in flash floods in Kerala, IMD issues Red alert in 4 districts on Sept 6
Two persons, including an eight-year-old child, died after being swept away in a flash flood at Mankayam waterfalls in Palode near here, police said on Monday.
Both were part of a group that was caught in the flash flood that occurred on Sunday evening. "A group of 10 people had reached the area to attend a wedding. They tried to visit Brimur forest area but it was closed for public. So they visited the place where the incident took place. While eight persons of the group held on to a rock the other two were washed away," a police officer told PTI.
Boats in B'luru roads amid heavy downpour; CM Bommai says SDRF teams dispatched
Boats have been deployed in Bengaluru suburbs after heavy rains pounded and inundated the city.
The most affected areas were the IT hub regions of Electronics City, Marathahalli, Outer Ring Road, Mahadevapura, Whitefield and Bommanahalli.
Chief Minister Basavara Bommai on Monday stated that the Bengaluru city has received heavy rains which extensively damaged 30 places in Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones. Both the zones house major IT companies besides being home to a major chunk of IT professionals.
Rain havoc in Bengaluru: Overnight spell brings IT hub to its knees
Torrential overnight rains left India's IT capital struggling on Monday as inundation and waterlogging threw life out of gear, leading to a public outpour of anger against alleged misgovernance and the powers that be.
Boats and tractors were pressed into service in certain parts and a forecast of more rains has caused worry among the people residing in the vulnerable areas, even as many have started moving to safer zones, taking with them only necessary belongings.
The rains severely impacted Bengaluru, capital city of the poll-bound Karnataka, leaving overflowing lakes and stormwater drains that inundated low-lying areas.