'Bulli Bai': Bengaluru student to appear before court

Bengaluru student arrested in 'Bulli Bai' case to be presented before Bandra court today by Mumbai Police

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 04 2022, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 16:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

21-year-old Vishal Kumar arrested in 'Bulli Bai' app case will be presented before Bandra court on January 4 by Mumbai Police, news agency ANI reported.

The Mumbai Police Cyber Cell on Tuesday detained one more person in the 'Bulli Bai' app case, apart from the engineering student from Bengaluru, who was earlier detained, after questioning.

The controversy, which cropped up on January 1, concerned hosting platform GitHub's 'Bulli Bai' app on which photos were posted of a number of women of a particular religion, including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities.

This controversy comes six months after the 'Sulli Deals' controversy. Both names are derogatory terms that refer to women of a particular religion.

