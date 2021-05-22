Bharat Parenterals gets DCGI nod for favipiravir oral suspension for Covid-19 patients

Covid: Bharat Parenterals gets DCGI nod for favipiravir

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 22 2021, 20:28 ist
  • updated: May 22 2021, 21:16 ist
Tablets of Avigan (generic name : Favipiravir). Credit: Reuters Photo

Drug firm Bharat Parenterals on Saturday said it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for favipiravir oral suspension, to be used for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The company has received licence and authorisation from DCGI to manufacture and market favipiravir oral suspension l00mg/ml, Bharat Parenterals said in a regulatory filing.

Favipiravir, an antiviral drug, was approved in Japan in 2014 for the treatment of novel or re-emerging influenza virus infections.

Favipiravir
Coronavirus
COVID-19
DGCI
Japan

