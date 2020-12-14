Bhartiya Kisan Union distances itself from hunger strike

Farmers' Stir: BKU distances itself from hunger strike

Farmer unions, most of them from Punjab, have started their hunger strike against the Centre's new farm laws. They have also given a call to stage dharnas at district headquarters across the country. Credit: AFP

Leaders of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), who had organised an event to demand the release of jailed activists last week, have decided to distance themselves from the one-day hunger strike call given by 32 farmer unions from Punjab on Monday.

Sukhdev Singh, Punjab general secretary of BKU Ekta Ugrahan, said that Ugrahan leaders will not observe fast.

"We will not participate (in one-day hunger strike)," Sukhdev told PTI.

Farmer unions, most of them from Punjab, have started their hunger strike against the Centre's new farm laws. Also, they have given a call to stage dharnas at district headquarters across the country.

Photographs of some protesters at the Tikri border seen holding posters demanding release of activists arrested under various charges had gone viral, prompting Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to say that these "anti-social elements" are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of the peasants' movement under the guise of farmers. 

"We did nothing wrong. We had just organised an event demanding their (jailed activists) release on Human Rights Day on Thursday," Sukhdev Singh said.

The government on Friday asked protesting farmers to be vigilant against their platform being misused, saying some "anti-social" as well as "Leftist and Maoist" elements are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of the agitation even as the protesters stuck to their demands. 

