Bilkis Bano case: SC asks Gujarat govt to produce records on remission of 11 convicts

The Supreme Court on Friday told the Gujarat government to file all records, which formed the basis for granting remission to the 11 convicts in the case of gang-rape of Bilkis Bano and murders of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and B V Nagarathna granted two weeks’ time to the state government to file its response on pleas challenging the release of the convicts. The apex court will hear the matter after three weeks.

The court also allowed the convicts to file their response to a petition filed by CPI-M's former MP Subhasini Ali, journalist Revati Laul and Prof Roop Rekha Verma, challenging validity of their remission.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra has also filed a separate petition.

During the hearing, the top court asked if notice was required to be issued in the second matter and if it is a similar petition, having the same cause of action.

Advocate Rishi Malhotra, appearing for some of the convicts, submitted, “multiple petitions were being filed by people with no 'locus'. They are just multiplying petitions and filing impleadment applications in every matter."

The bench, however, issued notice in the fresh matter as well and asked Malhotra to seek instructions if he could appear for other convicts in the case.

The court also directed the state government to place all relevant documents, including the remission order, on record, and fixed the matter for further hearing after three weeks.

On August 25, the court sought a response from the state government, while clarifying that it did not grant permission for remission to the convicts, instead it had asked the government to consider the matter.

Notably, acting on a plea by one of the convicts Radheshyam Bhagwandas alias Lala Vakil, a Supreme Court's bench of Justices Rastogi and Nath had on May 13, 2022 directed the Gujarat government to take a decision within two months on an application for pre-mature release.

On August 15, the Gujarat government released the convicts on remission, as they had completed more than 15 years in jail, creating a huge political controversy.