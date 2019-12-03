Bill seeking to regulate recycling of ships gets LS nod

  Dec 03 2019, 19:24pm ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2019, 19:33pm ist
Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya. PTI photo

A bill that seeks to regulate the recycling of ships according to international standards was passed by Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 was passed by voice vote with Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya asserting that the proposed law will help the ship recycling industry and generate more jobs.

While most of the amendments moved by opposition members were withdrawn, some which were tabled were defeated.

Mandaviya said protection of the environment and safety of workers are the soul of the bill. 

