Bird flu confirmed in Maharashtra; 8,000 birds in Patbhani district to be culled

In what comes as a matter of concern, bird flu has been confirmed in the Parbhani district of Marathwada region in Maharashtra.

Around 800 hens/chickens have died in the last few days in the Murumba village.

The district administration has now decided to cull nearly 8,000 birds in Murumba village where these hens died, Collector Deepak Muglikar told PTI.

Besides, there have been reports of deaths in Thane district.

The samples were sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune, and National Institute of High Security Animal Disease in Bhopal.

“The samples from Parbhani were sent to Bhopal and the news is not good,” Sunil Kedar, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Youth Welfare, Sports said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting at 5 pm and discuss the bird flu situation in the state.

Kedar urged people to not panic and follow guidelines.

Eight other states -- Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi -- have confirmed a bird flu outbreak.

The central government on Sunday said it has directed zoo managements to submit daily reports to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) till their area is declared free from the disease.

The CZA, under the environment ministry, issued an office memorandum saying avian influenza is a scheduled disease under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, and reporting such a disease is obligatory for taking appropriate preventive measures against its spread.

(With PTI inputs)