BJP attacks Mamata Banerjee over handling of the coronavirus crisis in West Bengal

The BJP on Monday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "misleading" people on the extent of coronavirus cases in the state by "hiding" its real numbers.

"When West Bengal has been hit by COVID-19, then where have you hidden Mamata ji? People of your state want to know where are you and what are you doing? The state's people and Bengali labourers outside have been pleading you for help," BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

Vijayvargiya, who is in charge of his party's affairs in the eastern state, alleged that the Trinamool Congress president "hid" the real numbers of coronavirus patients and "misled" people.

He claimed that there has been "corruption" in the ration received from the Centre while the needy people remained "hungry". Health workers have not been given security, he added.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the BJP and the TMC have been engaged in a bitter war of words.

The BJP has accused her government of mishandling the crisis, while the TMC in turn has said the saffron party has used the central government machinery for political purpose.