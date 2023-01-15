BJP govt lying on river cruise, such service has been running for years: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the BJP government of making false claims on the luxury river cruise MV Ganga Vilas flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming he has been told that such a service has been in existence for the past 17 years.

He also said he has heard that there was a bar on the cruise.

The SP president was talking to reporters here after attending the death anniversary of party leader Manoj Kumar Pandey's mother.

"This water cruise has been running for many years, this is not new. Someone has informed me that it has been running for 17 years and only some parts have been added to it and they are saying that they have started it," Yadav said.

"The BJP people are far ahead in telling lies and publicity. It has also been heard that...it also has a bar," Yadav said, adding only BJP people can tell whether there is a bar on the cruise or not.

Prime Minister Modi on Friday flagged off the world's longest river cruise -- MV Ganga Vilas -- which will cover 3,200 kilometres across 27 river systems in five states in India and Bangladesh in 51 days.

MV Ganga Vilas is the first-ever cruise vessel to be made in India and it began its journey from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and will reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh.

According to an official statement, the luxury cruise has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all luxury amenities.

Raj Singh, founder and CEO of Antara Luxury River Cruises, which is operating MV Ganga Vilas, has said there will be no non-veg food or liquor on board.