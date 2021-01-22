'BJP has no right to celebrate Netaji's anniversary'

BJP has no right to celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary: Nitin Raut

The BJP set up Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti Samiti under the chairmanship of Amit Shah

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 22 2021, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 21:23 ist
Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut and Sonia Gandhi. Credit: Twitter Photo/@NitinRaut_INC

Maharashtra Congress leader and state energy minister Nitin Raut on Friday accused the BJP of hypocrisy and claimed the latter was celebrating the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on Saturday with an eye on West Bengal polls to be held in the middle of this year.

Raut, chairman of AICC's SC department, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP cannot pay homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose by celebrating his birth anniversary as it was opposed to his secular ideology and revolutionary deeds.

The BJP set up Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti Samiti under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and has organised a program on January 23.

"With the Assembly elections in West Bengal, some people suddenly started remembering Rabindranath Tagore and Subhash Chandra Bose. The BJP has no moral right to celebrate Subhash Babu's birth anniversary," Raut said. 

