BJP leader asks Gopalakrishnan to go to other planet

Provoked over a letter sent to the Prime Minister expressing concerns over lynchings, a BJP leader in Kerala has asked renowned filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan to go to some other planet if he could not tolerate the chant of 'Jai Sri Ram'.

BJP state spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan has attacked Adoor Gopalakrishnan, a recipient of prestigious honours like the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke award, on social media.

A letter written to the Prime Minister by 49 eminent personalities, including Adoor Gopalakrishnan, expressing concerns over the lynching had said that 'Jai Shri Ram' had now become a provocative war cry as it was heard during many lynchings.

In a social media post on Thursday, the BJP leader said that the if Adoor Gopalakrishnan could not tolerate the chants of Jai Sri Ram, he could change his name and go to another planet. If required, If he can't tolerate, he (Gopalakrishnan) may go to moon, said the BJP leader.

The BJP spokesperson also asked why Adoor Gopalakrishnan maintained silence while people were attacked and jailed for chanting Jai Sri Rama and 'Swami Saranam' in Bengal and in Kerala. The present reaction could be because he did not receive any favours from the centre or could be trying to get some, the BJP leader alleged.