BJP MP asks people to keep bottles, arrows and bows to deal with 'jihadis'

Keep bows, arrows at home to fight 'jihadis': BJP MP

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Apr 24 2022, 19:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2022, 19:01 ist

Controversial BJP Lok Sabha member Sakshi Maharaj has, in a highly provocative post, asked the people (Hindus) to keep empty bottles, bows and arrows at their homes to deal with the rioters (Muslims).

In a post on Facebook, Sakshi Maharaj shared a picture showing a crowd of Muslims carrying sticks and sought to know from the people if they had made any arrangements in case the mob attacked their homes.

He also said that the police would not be there to save them. ''Police kisi darbe mein chip jayegi aur jab ye log jihad kar ke chale jayenge tab danda thkne chali ayegi'' (Police will hide in a corner and will come only after these people will go back after perpetrating jihad (religious war),'' the MP said in his post.

''After a few days the matter will be forgotten... to tackle such guests (Muslim mobs) every home should have a few crates of cold drink bottles and bows and arrows,'' Sakshi Maharaj said.

Earlier also the saffron-clad BJP MP had termed stone-pelting during the recent communal violence at Jahangirpuri in Delhi as ''stone jihad''. He had also alleged that the opposition parties might have been involved in the Delhi violence.

Sakshi Maharaj had also said that the farmers protesting against the now-scrapped farm laws on the Delhi border were 'Khalistan terrorists'.

Sakshi Maharaj
Uttar Pradesh
Communal violence
India News
Indian Politics

