MP seeks action against Rahul over breach of privilege

BJP MP demands action against Rahul Gandhi, alleges breach of privilege

Dubey said Gandhi made 'unverified, incriminatory and defamatory' statements against PM Modi in violation of rules

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 08 2023, 19:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2023, 19:26 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "breach of privilege" after he levelled allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dubey said Gandhi made "unverified, incriminatory and defamatory" statements against PM Modi in violation of rules.

"These statements are misleading, derogatory, indecent, unparliamentary and incriminatory in nature to the dignity of the House and Hon'ble Prime Minister being a Member of Lok Sabha," said Dubey.

"Shri Rahul Gandhi despite making a statement in the House that he would provide documentary evidence has not submitted any duly authenticated document supporting his statements," he said.

The MP said that it is a "violation of privileges of the House" and a "contempt of the House", and urged the Speaker to take immediate action against Rahul Gandhi for breach of privilege.

On Tuesday, participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the meteoric rise in businessman Gautam Adani's fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014 and made a barrage of allegations against Modi. Some of his remarks were later expunged on the Chair.

The Congress leader's remarks drew a sharp response from the treasury benches, with Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asking him not to level "wild allegations" and furnish proof of his claims.

