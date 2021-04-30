BJP MP seeks President's rule in Delhi

BJP MP seeks President's rule in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 30 2021, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 17:53 ist
BJP MP Rakesh Sinha. Credit: Twitter/@RakeshSinha01

BJP MP Rakesh Sinha on Friday demanded the imposition of President's rule in Delhi, accusing the Arvind Kejriwal government of leaving people unsafe in the wake of the grim coronavirus situation.

"Delhi is in grave crisis. The Arvind Kejriwal government has left people in a state of uncertainty, unsafe. The capital's condition sends out a message to the entire world. The Centre should take direct control of Delhi. Situation is getting worse. President's rule be imposed," the Rajya Sabha member said in a tweet.

AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal had also on Friday demanded imposition of President's rule in Delhi in view of the massive surge in Covid-19 cases.

The Matia Mahal MLA, who left the Congress and contested the Delhi Assembly polls last year on an AAP ticket, said neither him nor the government is able to offer any help to the people affected by the second wave of Covid-19. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rakesh Sinha
BJP
Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | How the pink super moon looks from space

In Pics | How the pink super moon looks from space

The Lead: As Covid ravages India, should IPL go on?

The Lead: As Covid ravages India, should IPL go on?

Tonnes of dead fish wash up on shore of Lebanese lake

Tonnes of dead fish wash up on shore of Lebanese lake

What remains as US ends 'forever war' in Afghanistan

What remains as US ends 'forever war' in Afghanistan

RIP Soli Sorabjee: A champion of freedom of speech

RIP Soli Sorabjee: A champion of freedom of speech

Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?

Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?

 