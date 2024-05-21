US says still working with ICC on Russia war crimes in Ukraine

Washington: The United State is continuing to provide evidence to the International Criminal Court (ICC) about war crimes committed in Ukraine, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday, even as Washington condemned an ICC prosecutor's requested arrest warrants for Israeli officials.
On Monday International Criminal Court prosecutor has announced he has applied for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defence minister over alleged war crimes in Gaza.
Published 20 May 2024, 19:51 IST