BJP releases election manifesto for BTC polls, promises all-round development

The BJP on Friday released its election manifesto for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council elections in Assam in December, promising all-round development in BTC, including according equal importance to Assamese and Bodo languages.

The manifesto for the two-phase BTC elections on December 7 and 10 was released in Kokrajhar in presence of the party's state president Ranjit Dass, and NEDA convener and cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others.

Sarma said the saffron party has emphasised on 50 issues of the BTC region.

"I am confident that the BJP will form the next government in BTC with absolute majority. The corruption and commission raj in the council will be stopped once the party comes to power," he said.

He said the party has not yet projected anyone for the post of the chief of BTC, and it will be decided after the results.

"The party will adhere to the Bodo Regional Territory (BTR) accord. We will also take into consideration if any village along the boundary wants to enter the BTC," the minister said.

Sarma also said that the BJP will extend support to independent candidates in the constituencies where the party has not nominated candidates.

The manifesto also talked about permanent appointment to youths on merit basis, 10 per cent job reservation for the economically weaker sections, setting up hospitals, developing the tourism sector, boosting pure drinking water facilities and resolving man-elephant conflicts.