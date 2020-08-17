BJP, Tharoor in a war of words over Facebook probe; parliamentary panel to summon Facebook

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology Chairman Shashi Tharoor's decision to summon Facebook officials following a report about the social media giant not taking action against BJP-RSS handles for hate posts triggered trouble with a BJP MP in the panel on Monday accusing him of taking up the cause of Rahul Gandhi.

This triggered an immediate reaction from senior Congress leader Tharoor, who said Nishikant Dubey, the BJP MP, has brought the committee's work into disrepute and he would take up the matter.

After a Wall Street Journal report on Facebook came out, Tharoor had said that the Parliamentary panel would "certainly wish" to hear from the social media outfit about these reports and what it proposes to do about hate speech in the country.

He also said the panel could consider its testimony under the topic 'Safeguarding Citizens’ Rights and Prevention of Misuse of Social/Online News Media Platforms' and the issue at hand was "squarely" within the panel's remit.

However, on Monday evening, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said in a tweet that the panel Chairman does not have authority to do anything without discussion of the agenda with its members. It further said, "Shashi Tharoor, stop Rahul Gandhi agenda without authorisation by the Committee and Speaker Om Birla."

Trinamool Congress MP and panel member Mahua Moitra immediately responded saying the agenda was already agreed and bulletinised with Speaker's approval at the beginning of the year. When to schedule each item and who to call is Chairman's prerogative. Amazing how BJP jumps up and down at anything to do with FB’s interests."

Tharoor also responded, "You are absolutely right, Mahua and by imputing motives to my decision, Nishikant Dubey has brought the Committee's work into disrepute, a matter I will take up. Extraordinary that an MP would suggest that a matter of such great public interest should not be taken up by us."

To Tharoor, Dubey again responded saying, "thanks for your comment, time will tell who brought the committee’s work into disrepute Mr. Chairman."

A report in the Wall Street Journal last week had claimed that Facebook India looked the other way on hate posts by BJP-RSS supporters by quoting former and current employees who claimed that their India policy head Ankhi Das "opposed applying hate-speech rules” to at least four individuals and groups linked with the ruling BJP, as it could impact its business in the country.