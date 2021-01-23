BJP using central agencies to destabilise Opposition govts: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday lashed out at the BJP-led government at the Centre alleging that it was using central agencies to destabilise opposition governments in various states.

Rajasthan had overcome this through strong people's resistance, Gehlot, who has been appointed as Chief AICC observer for the coming assembly polls in Kerala, said here.

RSS and BJP were "destroying" democracy, the veteran Congress leader alleged, adding that the saffron party was targeting a "Congress Mukta Bharat", which should be opposed.

Gehlot, who arrived here along with two other AICC observers -- former Goa chief minister, Luizinho Falerio and former Deputy chief minister of Karnataka G Parameshwara -- met MPs and MLAs here on Saturday morning. AICC leader K C Venugopal said the only criteria for selecting candidates was their merit.