BJP's Ravi Negi, up against Sisodia, has assets worth Rs 1.29 cr; no vehicle

BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi, who is fighting against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from east Delhi's Patparganj constituency, has total assets worth Rs 1.29 crore, though he does not have a vehicle in his name, according to his poll affidavit.

The businessman has declared an income of nearly Rs 5.94 lakh in the income tax returns filed for 2018-19. His wife Renu Negi, a civil contractor, declared an income of nearly Rs 4.09 lakh in the IT returns filed during the same period.

He has shown movable assets worth over Rs 16.40 lakh while his wife has shown assets worth over Rs 20.95 lakh. Negi does not own any motor vehicle while his wife has a Honda Activa.

He has shown immovable assets worth Rs 1.13 crore, wile his wife has Rs 52 lakh worth of immovable assets.

He does not have any loan or criminal cases pending against him.

The BJP candidate completed his graduation through correspondence from Delhi University in 2002.

In his poll affidavit, Manish Sisodia has declared he does not have a car on his name and his movable assets are worth Rs 4,74,888 for 2018-19.

In 2015, Sisodia had informed in his affidavit that he had bought a property in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, worth Rs 5.07 lakh in April 2001. The approximate current market value of self-acquired property in 2015 was Rs 12 lakh.

In his current affidavit, the AAP leader has mentioned the same property. However, the approximate current market value of self-acquired property in 2020 has increased to Rs 21 lakh.