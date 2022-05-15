BKU splits, Tikait brothers 'removed'

BKU splits, Tikait brothers 'removed'

Naresh Tikait has been removed from the president's post and so has BKU spokesman Rakesh Tikait

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • May 15 2022, 17:54 ist
  • updated: May 15 2022, 17:56 ist
Rakesh Tikait. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has split with a breakaway group, claiming to be the 'real' organisation, appointing Rajesh Chauhan as the new chief.

Naresh Tikait has been removed from the president's post and so has BKU spokesman Rakesh Tikait.

The development took place on the death anniversary of BKU founder Mahendra Singh Tikait in Lucknow.

Rajesh Chauhan told reporters that the Tikait brothers were trying to politicise the organisation which was unacceptable to farmers.

"We are an apolitical organisation and will remain so," said Chauhan.

Rakesh Tikait could not be contacted for his comment.

