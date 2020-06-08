Boiler blast: NGT slaps penalty of Rs 25 cr on company

Boiler blast at chemical factory in Dahej: NGT slaps penalty of Rs 25 cr on Gujarat-based company

Plumes of smoke rise from the building of a chemical factory after a major fire broke out triggered due to a blast, at Dahej Industrial Estate in Bharuch district of Gujarat.

The National Green tribunal Monday slapped a penalty of Rs 25 crore on a company where a huge fire caused by a blast in the boiler at Dahej in Bharuch district of Gujarat on June 3 resulted in the death of eight workers.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed Yashashvi Rasayan Pvt. Ltd to deposit an amount minus the statutory compensation/ex gratia payments already made to the victims, if any, with the District Magistrate, Bharuch within 10 days from today.

Liability of the Company is strict and absolute for the loss caused by its activities, the NGT said.

"The amount may be disbursed by the District Magistrate by making disbursement plan. Disbursement plan may consider safeguards to ensure that amount reaches the beneficiaries and is not misappropriated by any intermediary," the bench said.

The NGT also constituted a six-member committee headed by former High Court judge Justice B C Patel and sought a report in a month.

