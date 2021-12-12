Brakes on power sector reforms after agreement between farmers, govt

According to the agreement between Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the Centre, one of the consensus points is that the government will discuss the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021 with farmers before it is tabled in Parliament. This will put brakes and is likely to delay the power sector reforms, especially pertaining to distribution.

The year-long agitation by the farmers at Delhi borders was called off after the Centre agreed to their major demand. However, farmers have threatened to return and resume protests if their demands, signed in a letter with an official letterhead by Sanjay Agarwal, Secretary to the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, are unmet.

The government has agreed to set up a committee over demand for minimum support price for crops, discuss the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, compensate families of those who died and doing away with criminal cases registered during their protests.

Also Read — Farmers' stir: The backroom team that bolstered the movement

"The current agitation stands suspended The SKM dedicates the fabulous and historic victory of the struggle to around 715 martyrs of the movement, including those in Lakhimpur Kheri. SKM congratulates all the protesting farmers and citizens, and their supporters, wholeheartedly for waging an unprecedented struggle and for the glorious gains of the movement," a statement from SKM said.

Swaraj Abhiyan said in a tweet: "After 1 Year and 15 days of magnificent struggle, farmers have emerged victorious. Farmers have shown extraordinary patience and courage during this andolan. We Congratulate Indian Farmers on this Magnificent Victory".

SKM said it will regroup again on January 15 in Delhi to review the situation and whether the government has fulfilled its promises.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: