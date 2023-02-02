News Live: US India Business Council holds roundtable with top Indian officials, discusses steps to strengthen defence partnership
News Live: US India Business Council holds roundtable with top Indian officials, discusses steps to strengthen defence partnership
updated: Feb 02 2023, 09:27 ist
09:26
US India Business Council holds a roundtable with top Indian officials
US India Business Council held a roundtable with Dr G. Satheesh Reddy, Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister of India, Ambassador Atul Keshap, and Keith Webster on steps to strengthen the US-India defence partnership. pic.twitter.com/bSLLUvUWsU
Foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 1.15 crore recovered in Assam
Mizoram | Serchipp Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 1.15 crore near Melbuk XG at Zokhawthar village yesterday: HQ Igar (East) pic.twitter.com/wrFnRuSkA1
Interest of my investors is paramount: Gautam Adani
For me, the interest of my investors is paramount & everything is secondary. Hence to insulate investors from potential losses we've withdrawn FPO. This decision will not have impact on our existing operations and future plans. We'll continue to focus on timely execution: G Adani pic.twitter.com/yXli35TOgL
Khelo India Youth Games: Hosts Madhya Pradesh sweep medals in kayaking and canoeing
Hosts Madhya Pradesh made a big splash at the beautiful Upper Lake area of its capital city by garnering all four gold medals on offer in Kayaking and Canoeing on day three of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 here.
The K-2 1000m Boys' sprint pairing of Nitin Verma and Rimson Mairembam crossed the line first by a distance, to become the first gold medallists of the fourth edition of the KIYG. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh also opened their gold medal accounts, winning one each in table tennis (TT), as a total of seven states claimed medals on the day.
06:10
Tunisha death case: Actor's uncle seeks probe into role of Sheezan's kin
Tunisha death case: Actor's uncle seeks probe into role of Sheezan's kin
Saudi says no objection to Russia joining Asian football body
Saudi Arabia would not object to Russia joining the Asian Football Confederation, its sports minister told AFP on Wednesday, as Russian officials search for ways to return to international competition.
Russian officials dangled the possibility of a move to Asia in December, following Russia's ban from international competition by European body UEFA over the invasion of Ukraine.
