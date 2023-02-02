News Live: US India Business Council holds roundtable with top Indian officials, discusses steps to strengthen defence partnership

  • updated: Feb 02 2023, 09:27 ist
  • 09:26

    US India Business Council holds a roundtable with top Indian officials

  • 09:11

    Foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 1.15 crore recovered in Assam

  • 08:46

    Interest of my investors is paramount: Gautam Adani

  • 06:11

    Khelo India Youth Games: Hosts Madhya Pradesh sweep medals in kayaking and canoeing

    Hosts Madhya Pradesh made a big splash at the beautiful Upper Lake area of its capital city by garnering all four gold medals on offer in Kayaking and Canoeing on day three of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 here.

    The K-2 1000m Boys' sprint pairing of Nitin Verma and Rimson Mairembam crossed the line first by a distance, to become the first gold medallists of the fourth edition of the KIYG. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh also opened their gold medal accounts, winning one each in table tennis (TT), as a total of seven states claimed medals on the day.

  • 06:10

    Tunisha death case: Actor's uncle seeks probe into role of Sheezan's kin

  • 06:10

    Saudi says no objection to Russia joining Asian football body

    Saudi Arabia would not object to Russia joining the Asian Football Confederation, its sports minister told AFP on Wednesday, as Russian officials search for ways to return to international competition.

    Russian officials dangled the possibility of a move to Asia in December, following Russia's ban from international competition by European body UEFA over the invasion of Ukraine.