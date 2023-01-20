News Live: Modi to distribute around 71K appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in govt departments
updated: Jan 20 2023, 09:24 ist
09:23
Court will take a decision on rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim's parole: Haryana Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala
Sirsa, Haryana | We got an application for his 40-day parole from his family yesterday. Our duty is to forward it (to concerned authorities) & we've done it. Court will take a decision on it: State Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala on rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim's parole (19.01) pic.twitter.com/fx8lMjwL9l
CBI has registered case against businessman Amit Agarwal & unknown officials of KolkataPolice
CBI has registered case against businessman Amit Agarwal & unknown officials of KolkataPolice for "scandalising judiciary,ED&other govt officials"; searches conducted in J'khand&Kolkata. It's alleged that Agrawal involved in laundering of ill-gotten money of JharkhandCM,says CBI.
Modi to distribute around 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Government departments
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to distribute around 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Government departments and organisations, via video conferencing today. PM will also address these appointees on the occasion: PMO
07:28
16 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog: Indian Railways
07:26
Fire spreading in low-income Seoul neighbourhood burns at least 60 homes, forces about 500 South Koreans to flee, reports AP.
