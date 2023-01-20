News Live: Modi to distribute around 71K appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in govt departments

  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 09:24 ist
  • 09:23

    Court will take a decision on rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim's parole: Haryana Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala

  • 08:52

    CBI has registered case against businessman Amit Agarwal & unknown officials of KolkataPolice

  • 07:27

    Modi to distribute around 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Government departments

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to distribute around 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Government departments and organisations, via video conferencing today. PM will also address these appointees on the occasion: PMO

  • 07:28

    16 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog: Indian Railways

  • 07:26

    Fire spreading in low-income Seoul neighbourhood burns at least 60 homes, forces about 500 South Koreans to flee, reports AP.  