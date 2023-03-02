News Live: SalamAir flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur airport after pilot detects smoke emitting from engine

  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 08:18 ist
  • 08:15

    1 killed, another injured after car rams into two rickshaws and another car in Thane

  • 07:38

    SalamAir flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur airport after pilot detects smoke emitting from engine

    The flight was carrying around 200 passengers and seven crew members. All of them are safe: Airport official

  • 07:35

    US pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly to cut cost of insulin by 70%

  • 07:34

    Millions left in darkness as major power outage cripples several of Argentina's provinces, including parts of Buenos Aires

  • 07:20

    Foreign minister of Indonesia Retno Marsudi arrives in India to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

  • 07:19

    Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of WTO arrives in India to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

  • 07:17

    Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang arrives in India to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

  • 07:16

    Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan arrives in India to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

  • 07:15

    Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale strikes Afghanistan

  • 07:14

    Bill Gates expresses concern over climate change and called for scientific innovations to address problem, asking India to take the lead

  • 07:14

    Snowfall in higher reaches and tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh blocks 120 roads, including 3 national highways

  • 07:13

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Delhi

  • 05:30

    South Korea promises all-out efforts to boost exports, attract tourists

    South Korea's government on Thursday promised to make efforts to boost exports and attract tourists as the statistics agency released a mixed set of data for January that showed gloomy prospects for the economy. Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said at a meeting of officials the likelihood of a quick export recovery were limited but that government ministries would do their best to achieve a goal of averting a decline in exports.