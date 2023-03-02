News Live: SalamAir flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur airport after pilot detects smoke emitting from engine
News Live: SalamAir flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur airport after pilot detects smoke emitting from engine
updated: Mar 02 2023, 08:18 ist
08:15
1 killed, another injured after car rams into two rickshaws and another car in Thane
One person died & one got injured after a car rammed into two rickshaws & a car on Eastern Express Highway last night. The rickshaw driver died on the spot. The car driver fled from the spot. Rabodi police registered a case. Search to nab the accused underway: Thane Police pic.twitter.com/1OQqvml9EH
Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale strikes Afghanistan
07:14
Bill Gates expresses concern over climate change and called for scientific innovations to address problem, asking India to take the lead
07:14
Snowfall in higher reaches and tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh blocks 120 roads, including 3 national highways
07:13
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Delhi
05:30
South Korea promises all-out efforts to boost exports, attract tourists
South Korea's government on Thursday promised to make efforts to boost exports and attract tourists as the statistics agency released a mixed set of data for January that showed gloomy prospects for the economy.
Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said at a meeting of officials the likelihood of a quick export recovery were limited but that government ministries would do their best to achieve a goal of averting a decline in exports.
