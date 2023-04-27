News Live: 14-yr-old ailing leopard dies in Lucknow Zoo

Ashoka, a 14-year-old leopard at the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden, passed away here on Wednesday, the zoo said.\r\n\r\nThe leopard had been ailing for some time now and had been on IV fluids and medicines for the past 13 days.
14-yr-old ailing leopard dies in Lucknow Zoo
Ashoka, a 14-year-old leopard at the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden, passed away here on Wednesday, the zoo said.
The leopard had been ailing for some time now and had been on IV fluids and medicines for the past 13 days.
First pill for fecal transplants wins FDA approval
UShealth officials on Wednesday approved the first pill made from healthy bacteria found in human waste to fight dangerous gut infections — an easier way of performing so-called fecal transplants.
Mexico's president admits he briefly fainted due to Covid-19
Mexico's president acknowledged Wednesday he did “briefly faint” over the weekend before he was diagnosed with Covid-19, something his spokesman had previously denied.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said his doctors had been concerned enough to administer a litre of rehydration fluids.