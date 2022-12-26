News Live: Kumbakonam-bound minivan with 24 on board meets with accident
News Live: Kumbakonam-bound minivan with 24 on board meets with accident
updated: Dec 26 2022, 08:02 ist
Track the latest news from India and the rest of the world, right here with DH.
07:56
BSF seize unknown drone from field in Punjab's Amritsar district
Punjab | BSF personnel found a flying drone entering Indian territory at around 7.40pm on December 25, in Amritsar district. The drone fell near Rajatal village, Amritsar & was later recovered from the fields by the personnel: BSF pic.twitter.com/iuvtPDWo9V
Rupee, bond yields seen in narrow range as 2022 ends
The Indian rupee and government bond yields are expected to trade in a narrow range amid thin volume this week, the last of 2022, due to the lack of major triggers, with the rupee also likely to continue to benefit from the central bank's support.
Last week, the rupee ended little changed at 82.8575 per dollar. It has held a narrow range due to dollar sales near the 82.85-82.90 levels. - Reuters.
07:11
Kumbakonam-bound minivan with 24 on board meets with accident
Tamil Nadu | A mini passenger van carrying 24 people from Madurai to Kumbakonam met with an accident. Injured people have been admitted to the Madurai Government Hospital for treatment. More details awaited: Madurai city police pic.twitter.com/gNcg1vdpZW
BSF seize unknown drone from field in Punjab's Amritsar district
Blasts reported at Engels air base deep inside Russia
Blasts were heard at Russia's Engels air base, hundreds of kilometres (miles) from the frontlines in Ukraine, Ukrainian and Russian media outlets reported early on Monday.
Read more
Rupee, bond yields seen in narrow range as 2022 ends
The Indian rupee and government bond yields are expected to trade in a narrow range amid thin volume this week, the last of 2022, due to the lack of major triggers, with the rupee also likely to continue to benefit from the central bank's support.
Last week, the rupee ended little changed at 82.8575 per dollar. It has held a narrow range due to dollar sales near the 82.85-82.90 levels. - Reuters.
Kumbakonam-bound minivan with 24 on board meets with accident