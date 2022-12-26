News Live: Kumbakonam-bound minivan with 24 on board meets with accident

  • updated: Dec 26 2022, 08:02 ist
Track the latest news from India and the rest of the world, right here with DH.
  • 07:56

    BSF seize unknown drone from field in Punjab's Amritsar district

  • 07:16

    Blasts reported at Engels air base deep inside Russia

    Blasts were heard at Russia's Engels air base, hundreds of kilometres (miles) from the frontlines in Ukraine, Ukrainian and Russian media outlets reported early on Monday.

    Read more

  • 07:13

    Rupee, bond yields seen in narrow range as 2022 ends

    The Indian rupee and government bond yields are expected to trade in a narrow range amid thin volume this week, the last of 2022, due to the lack of major triggers, with the rupee also likely to continue to benefit from the central bank's support.

    Last week, the rupee ended little changed at 82.8575 per dollar. It has held a narrow range due to dollar sales near the 82.85-82.90 levels. - Reuters.

  • 07:11

    Kumbakonam-bound minivan with 24 on board meets with accident