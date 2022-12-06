News Live: PM Modi, Prez Murmu pay tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary

Cong prez Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, leaders pay tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar
Delhi | Congress MPs, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at the Parliament, on his death anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/U89zsD3GZl
PM Modi, Prez Murmu pay tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary
Delhi | President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers and dignitaries pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at the Parliament, on his death anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/gZAryQZhg9
Security beefed up in Mathura in view of call for reciting Hanuman Chalisa inside mosque
Security has been beefed up in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh following the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha's call for reciting Hanuman Chalisa inside Shahi Masjid Idgah on Tuesday, with the district police chief asserting that "no new tradition or ritual" would be allowed.
SFI Wayanad district Joint Secretary attacked in college students' clash
Maharashtra Guv, CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis visit Chaityabhoomi
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar visit Chaityabhoomi.
