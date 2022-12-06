News Live: PM Modi, Prez Murmu pay tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary

  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 09:25 ist
  • 09:24

    SFI Wayanad district Joint Secretary attacked in college students' clash

  • 09:02

    Cong prez Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, leaders pay tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar

  • 08:59

    PM Modi, Prez Murmu pay tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary

  • 08:42

    Maharashtra Guv, CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis visit Chaityabhoomi

    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar visit Chaityabhoomi.

  • 08:41
  • 08:11

    Security beefed up in Mathura in view of call for reciting Hanuman Chalisa inside mosque

    Security has been beefed up in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh following the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha's call for reciting Hanuman Chalisa inside Shahi Masjid Idgah on Tuesday, with the district police chief asserting that "no new tradition or ritual" would be allowed.

